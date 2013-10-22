PARIS Oct 22 France's Dassault Aviation unveiled its new 16-passenger business jet, the Falcon 5X, which will cost $45 million and take its first flight in the first quarter of 2015.

The company said the jet has a cabin height of six feet, six inches (1.98 m), and a range of 5,200 nautical miles (9,630 km), allowing it to complete long-haul flights such as Los Angeles to London.

Dassault, which also makes Rafale fighter jets, also touted technical innovation in the Falcon 5X, such as the digital flight control system and enhanced vision provided by infrared sensors to display terrain in total darkness.

The aircraft will be powered by Silvercrest engines made by Snecma, a French engine maker, which are 15 percent more fuel efficient than older models in their class.

In a separate statement, Zodiac Aerospace said it would supply the electrical distribution systems for the Falcon 5X, as well as lighting, oxygen for pilot and passengers, among other items. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)