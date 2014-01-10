Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Jan 10 France's defence ministry said on Friday that the government was committing to a further phase of the Rafale fighter jet project and that about one billion euros was being earmarked.
"This is a very strong signal of our willingness to invest in the Rafale and across the entire aerospace combat sector to maintain a top world position," said a ministry statement.
The jet is made primarily by French group Dassault but also involves groups such as Thales and Safran, the ministry said.
"In all about one billion euros should be committed to this work, which will trickle through the entire fighter jet industry sector," said the statement.
(Reporting By Brian Love;Editing by Mark John)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)