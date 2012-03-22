* Eyes flat 2012 net sales
* Eyes 65 Falcon jets deliveries for 2012 vs 63 in 2011
* Cuts 2011 dividend, net profit down 29 pct
PARIS, March 22 French aircraft maker Dassault
Aviation forecast flat sales this year and was
cautious about a recovery in demand for business jets.
The maker of Falcon business jets and France's Rafale
warplanes, whose profits slumped 29 percent last year, said it
expected to deliver around 65 Falcon jets and 11 Rafale jet
fighters this year.
"A business jet market recovery is initiated but its
evolution remains uncertain for the year 2012," Dassault said in
a statement.
"Regarding military aircraft, decisive opportunities exist
for both Rafale export sales and drones," the group said.
Dassault delivered 63 Falcons last year and 95 in 2010.
The company, which is close to sealing a deal to sell 126
Rafale jets to India, said it delivered 11 Rafales in 2011.
Dasssault also said its core net profit fell 29 percent to
395 million euros ($521 million) and it slashed its dividend by
20 percent to 8.50 euros.
The net profit figure excludes income from defence firm
Thales of which Dassault owns 26 percent.
This was after 2011 revenue fell an already reported 21
percent to 3.305 billion euros, reflecting lower deliveries of
business jets last year.
Chief Executive Charles Edelstenne told a news conference
that talks regarding the possible purchase by Thales of a stake
in French weapon manufacturer Nexter were stalled until the
French presidential elections.
By 0911 GMT, Dassault Aviation shares were off 0.56 percent
at 706 euros.
($1=0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by
Mike Nesbit)