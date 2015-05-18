* In talks with Malaysia, other potential customers
* Currently produces 11 Rafales a year
* CEO hopes India contract finalised this year
By Cyril Altmeyer
GENEVA, May 18 Dassault Aviation will
double production of its Rafale combat jet within two to three
years of the completion of a planned sale to India, its chief
executive said on Monday.
The maker of combat and business jets is also in talks on
potential fighter sales with several other countries including
Malaysia, after recently winning its first export contracts for
the Rafale with Egypt and Qatar, CEO Eric Trappier added.
He was speaking to Reuters at the EBACE business jet
exhibition outside Geneva.
Trappier last week said Dassault would increase production
of the Rafale if it signs a third export contract but it did not
give a timeframe.
It currently produces 11 Rafales a year.
Trappier said it would be feasible to lift output as high as
2.5 aircraft a month in order to meet future export demand.
India has pledged to order 36 of the planes directly from
the French government after talks stalled with Dassault over a
larger deal.
Dassault said he hoped the govenment-to-government contract
would be finalised this year, adding: "Once the India contract
is signed we will double production in two to three years."
Trappier also signalled a period of stability at French
defence firm Thales, which has been disrupted by a series of
management changes.
Last week, Thales confirmed the company's chief executive
and temporary chairman Patrice Caine in the combined roles of
CEO and chairman after former utilities chief Henri Proglio
refused to accept the chairmanship.
Trappier said there were no plans to revert to the previous
proposal of splitting the two roles, which had been designed to
reconcile differences between core shareholders Dassault and the
French government over who should run Thales.
Trappier also said Dassault intends to remain a shareholder
in Thales for the long term, but does not seek a majority stake,
something that would require a new shareholder pact.
"The less we talk to the government, the better things go as
far as that subject is concerned," he said.
Dassault owns 25.3 percent of Europe's largest defence
electronics group and has a shareholder pact with the French
government, which owns 26.4 percent.
