* Egypt takes delivery of first three of 24 Rafales
* Dassault expects to sign India deal in coming months
ISTRES, France, July 20 Dassault Aviation
is raising Rafale fighter jet production in
anticipation of further export orders, Chief Executive Eric
Trappier said on Monday, as Egypt became the first country
outside France to take delivery of the plane.
Trappier said the number of annual Rafale deliveries would
increase from 2018, adding that the rate could at least double
from a current 11, being produced at plants including Dassault
Aviation's main assembly location at Merignac near Bordeaux in
southwestern France.
He reaffirmed that he expected to sign a contract for 36
Rafale jets with India in coming months after negotiations began
in April.
Egypt in February gave Dassault Aviation its first export
win for the Rafale, whose rivals include the Eurofighter, made
by Airbus, Finmeccanica and BAE Systems
, Lockheed Martin's F-16 and Saab's
Gripen.
Since then, Qatar has also placed an order and talks are
under way with Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. Trappier
has said he hopes to win a fourth Rafale contract this year.
"After the Mirage 5, the Alpha Jet and the Mirage 2000, the
Rafale is the fourth Dassault aircraft to fly in Egyptian
colours, and Egypt is the first export customer for the Rafale,
as it was for the Mirage 2000," Trappier said.
Egypt took delivery of the first three of its order for 24
Rafales on Monday at the military base of Istres in southeastern
France. Egyptian pilots, trained by the French Air
Force, will fly the jets to Cairo on Tuesday, Dassault said.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew Callus and
David Holmes)