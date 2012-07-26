PARIS, July 26 French aircraft maker Dassault
Aviation said on Thursday that first-half earnings
nearly doubled, bolstered by a 46 percent jump in sales as
deliveries of its Falcon business jets surged.
Net income jumped to 233 million euros ($282 million) from
129 million in the year ago period, helped by revenue growth and
better margins, as well as results at defence company Thales
, in which Dassault has a 26 percent stake.
Revenue rose to 1.93 billion euros, helped by deliveries of
the Falcon, which soared to 34 aircraft from 19 in the year-ago
period, though the company said the overall business jet market
remains weak, with the company's backlog shrinking.
Deliveries of the company's Rafale fighter jet fell to 4
from 6 in the year-ago period, though India's preliminary
selection of the jet for a 126-plane order was grounds for
optimism, as was the development of a new drone aircraft, the
company said.
"However, both these successes are to be confirmed: nEUROn
must pass successfully its test schedule and Rafale negotiation
is to be finalised," Dassault Chief Executive Charles Edelstenne
said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
