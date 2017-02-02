Feb 2 French 3D design software producer
Dassault Systemes posted growth in new license revenue
of five percent for 2016, missing its guidance of double-digit
growth due to the impact of the transition to its new
3DExperience platform.
However, in the fourth quarter growth in new licenses was 10
percent, and the company said it was confident of maintaining
this level of growth in 2017.
The company also posted 10 percent growth in Q4 non-IFRS
revenue and earnings per share, which came in at 882.6 million
euros ($953 million) and 0.78 euros respectively.
In October, the company said it targeted fourth quarter
non-IFRS total revenue of about 832-847 million euros and
non-IFRS EPS of about 0.69-0.74 euros.
The company published the results on its website.
($1 = 0.9266 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)