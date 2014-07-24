PARIS, July 24 Dassault Systemes reaffirmed its full-year targets on Thursday after it posted a 7 percent rise in second-quarter revenue driven by growth at its services division.

The software developer also said it agreed to buy Dutch operations planning and optimization software company Quintiq for about 250 million euros ($336 million) in cash. ($1 = 0.7432 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)