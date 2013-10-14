PARIS Oct 14 Dassault Systemes said on Monday it expected revenue to rise 4 to 5 percent this year, down from the 7 to 8 percent forecast in July.

"It is sensible to wait until we have more visibility in the fourth quarter to make forecasts for 2014 ... but for 2013, we'll have growth comprised of between 4 and 5 percent," Chief Financial Officer Thibault de Tersant told reporters on a teleconference call. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Natalie Huet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)