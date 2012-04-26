* Q1 net sales rise 47 pct

* Q1 order intake rises 71 pct

PARIS, April 26 French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation posted a 47 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday, underpinned by a two-thirds increase in deliveries of its Falcon business jets.

Order intake jumped 71 percent to 734 million euros ($968 million) in the first three months of the year, with exports accounting for two-thirds of the total, Dassault said.

This included 10 Falcon orders against 11 a year earlier. Still, the value of Falcon orders rose to 450 million euros from 349 million a year ago.

A support contract for the French Army helped defence orders surge to 284 million euros from 79 million in the first quarter of last year, the maker of France's Rafale warplanes added in a statement.

First-quarter revenue rose to 950 million euros, Dassault said. The group delivered 15 Falcon jets, against nine in the year-ago period. Most of the price of a new plane is paid when the customer receives it.

Dassault in March forecast flat sales this year and was cautious about a recovery in demand for business jets.

The company said then it expected to deliver around 65 Falcons and 11 Rafale fighters in 2012. Dassault delivered 63 Falcons last year and 95 in 2010.

Shares in Dassault were little changed at 680 euros by 0916 GMT. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)