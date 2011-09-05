(Corrects spelling of "uncertainty" in second paragraph)
RENNES, France, Sept 5 The head of Dassault Aviation said there was still no notable pickup in the business jet market, although the second-hand market had thawed slightly.
"The climate is not very favourable, there is such international economic uncertainty," Chief Executive Charles Edelstenne told Reuters on the sidelines of a defence event on Monday.
Talks between Safran and Thales about asset swaps, meanwhile, had not resumed since being put on hold over the summer, Edelstenne added.
Dassault Aviation is Thales' largest private shareholder, with a 26 percent stake. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)
