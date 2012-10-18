PARIS Oct 18 French aircraft maker Dassault
Aviation forecast a rise in full-year net sales on
Thursday as it posted 22 percent growth in the first nine months
of the year boosted by higher deliveries of its Falcon business
jets.
Net sales reached 2.52 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in the
period, during which it delivered 43 Falcons, up from 35 a year
earlier. Deliveries of its Rafale fighter jets slipped to six
from seven a year ago, Dassault said on Thursday.
The group said it expects to deliver around 65 Falcon and 11
Rafale aircraft in 2012 overall.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)