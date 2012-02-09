PARIS Feb 9 French software maker Dassault Systemes forecast a stable operating margin and a 5-7 percent rise in revenue this year as demand holds up despite a tougher economic environment.

Dassault Systemes, which specialises in three-dimensional modelling software, said on Thursday its margin rose to 30.4 percent in 2011 from 24 percent a year earlier as sales rose 13 percent to 1.78 billion euros ($2.36 billion).

Earnings per share rose 17 percent to 2.92 euros last year and were expected to grow 3-6 percent in 2012, Dassault said.

"Entering 2012, we see a good level of interest from our customers and key data points we track indicate a healthy demand environment," finance head Thibault de Tersant said. "We see a year of growth ahead even assuming less favorable market conditions." ($1 = 0.7545 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dan Lalor)