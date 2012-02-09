PARIS Feb 9 French software maker
Dassault Systemes forecast a stable operating margin
and a 5-7 percent rise in revenue this year as demand holds up
despite a tougher economic environment.
Dassault Systemes, which specialises in three-dimensional
modelling software, said on Thursday its margin rose to 30.4
percent in 2011 from 24 percent a year earlier as sales rose 13
percent to 1.78 billion euros ($2.36 billion).
Earnings per share rose 17 percent to 2.92 euros last year
and were expected to grow 3-6 percent in 2012, Dassault said.
"Entering 2012, we see a good level of interest from our
customers and key data points we track indicate a healthy demand
environment," finance head Thibault de Tersant said. "We see a
year of growth ahead even assuming less favorable market
conditions."
($1 = 0.7545 euro)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dan Lalor)