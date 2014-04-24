(Adds details, background)

PARIS, April 24 Dassault Systemes, which develops 3D software for companies, said first-quarter sales rose 4 percent to 502.3 million euros ($694.66 million), helped by new licence revenue, and confirmed its annual targets.

The software developer, which competes with SAP and Oracle, said it would aim for revenue of 2.28 billion to 2.3 billion euros and an operating margin of 29.5 to 30 percent this year.

The targets include the impact of the $750 million acquisition in cash of U.S. scientific software firm Accelrys , which Dassault said was "advancing well and should be closed shortly".

Net income per share dropped 28 percent to 0.42 euros on an IFRS basis, however, while the operating margin stood at 16 percent.

Dassault Systemes, whose biggest shareholder is French businessman Serge Dassault's family-run holding Dassault Group, said its board had proposed a two-for-one stock split to be voted on at a shareholder meeting on May 26.

The dividend will also be raised by 4 percent to 0.83 euros for 2013.

Shares in Dassault Systemes are down 1.5 percent to 88.85 euros this year, giving the group a market capitalisation of 11.22 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)