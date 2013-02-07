Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Feb 7 Dassault Systemes SA : * 2013 objectives: non-ifrs revenue growth of 5-7% in constant currencies * Sees 2013 non-ifrs operating margin of about 32% * Sees 2013 non-ifrs EPS range of about euros 3.45 to euros 3.60, representing
growth of about 2% to 7%
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)