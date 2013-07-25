PARIS, July 25 French software maker Dassault Systemes on Thursday said it had raised its full-year earnings outlook, though net profit slipped 4 percent in the second quarter even as revenue increased.

Dassault said that for the full year it now expects earnings per share of 3.57 to 3.67 euros, representing growth of 6 percent to 9 percent, up from a previous estimated range of 2 percent to 7 percent. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Mark John)