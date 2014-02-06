PARIS Feb 6 Dassault Systemes SA : * Says Q4 revenue 565.4 million euros * Says Q4 EPS 0.85 euros per share * Targets Q1 revenue of euros 490 to euros 500 million and non-ifrs earnings

per share range of euros 0.60 to euros 0.65 * Targets organic increase in non-ifrs operating margin of about 150 basis

points in 2014 * Targets 2014 revenue of euros 2.21 to euros 2.23 billion * Targets 2014 non-ifrs operating margin of about 30-31% * Targets 2014 non-ifrs EPS range of about euros 3.40 to euros 3.50