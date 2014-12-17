Dec 17 Data Respons ASA :

* Has been awarded a contract of 70 million Norwegian crowns ($9.43 million) from a customer in medical industry

* Says deliveries will take place over next 3 years

* Says contract comprises development and delivery of new computer solutions embedded in customer's products ($1 = 7.4251 Norwegian krones)