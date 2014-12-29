Dec 29 Data Respons ASA :

* Says has been awarded a contract with a customer in industrial sector

* Order comprises deliveries of embedded computer solutions custom made for use in demanding environments

* Contract is valued at 30 million Norwegian crowns ($4.01 million) and order volume will be delivered over next years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4885 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)