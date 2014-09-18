Sept 18 Data Respons ASA

* Says receives contracts in Germany worth 10 million Norwegian crowns

* Says Data Respons has signed contracts with customers in Germany in industrial and maritime segments

* Says contracts confirm a positive development in German market, with a growth of more than 30 percent in H1 2014

* Says contracts comprise delivery of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in customers' end products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)