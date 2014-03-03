JOHANNESBURG, March 3 Datacentrix Holdings Ltd : * Says appointment of chairperson, change in function of a director and change of company secretary * Nolitha Victoria Fakude appointed independent non-executive director, chairperson of board w.e.f 1 March 2014 * Says Fakude replaces ms Dudu Nyamane, the out-going interim chairperson * Says Dudu Nyamane will remain on the board as an independent non-executive director