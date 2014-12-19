Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 19 Datagate Bilgisayar :
* Signs distributorship agreement with Sony Eurasia
* Says distributorship agreement includes sales of Sony mobile products in AVEA Iletisim shops
* Says 2014 net sales target of TRY 720 million ($310.47 million) includes Sony mobile products
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3191 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)