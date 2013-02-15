MILAN Feb 15 Italy's Datalogic said on Friday it chief executive Mauro Sacchetto had resigned.

Chairman Romano Volta will lead the company until a new CEO is appointed, the producer of bar code readers and other data solutions said in a statement.

On Friday, Datalogic shares closed up 1.7 percent at 7.09 euros. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni. Editing by Jane Merriman)