Jan 21 Datalogic SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2014 and for full year 2014

* Q4 revenue of 124.6 million euros ($144.27 million), up 3.8 pct year on year

* Full year revenue of 464.6 million euros, up 3.1 pct year on year

