HONG KONG Nov 1 A unit of Anbang Insurance Group is among investors buying into Datang Environment Industry Group Co Ltd's up to $330 million Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to IFR which cited a term sheet of the deal.

China's Datang Environment is offering 540 million shares, or about 18.4 percent of the company's expanded capital in a price range of HK$3.55 TO HK$4.74 per share, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

As cornerstone investors, Anbang will buy 120.5 million shares, while China Life Insurance Group Co Ltd will invest $50 million.

Cornerstone investors would account for between 55.3 percent and 66.4 percent of the base offering, the terms showed. Book building is set to close on Nov.8 and the stock is set to trade from Nov. 15.

Datang, Anbang and China Life could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)