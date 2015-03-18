HONG KONG, March 18 Datang International Power
Generation Co Ltd , the listed arm of one
of China's main power generators, posted its biggest net profit
fall in six years in 2014 as a slowing economy reduced power
consumption.
Datang will likely see pressure on its bottomline in 2015 as
China's growth is expected to slow to about 7 percent, but the
firm's asset restructuring could provide some support after it
agreed last year to sell its loss-making coal-to-chemical
business.
Net profit fell 42.1 percent to 1.8 billion yuan ($289
million), Datang said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange
on Wednesday, marking the biggest drop in net profit since 2008
when it decreased by more than 80 percent.
Datang's result came after the stock market closed. Its
Shanghai-traded shares closed 1.3 percent, lagging the main
Shanghai composite index's 2.1 percent rise. Its Hong
Kong-listed shares closed unchanged, underperforming the main
Hang Seng index's 0.9 percent gain.
($1 = 6.2289 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meg Shen and Christina Lo; editing by David
Clarke)