HONG KONG, March 18 Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd , the listed arm of one of China's main power generators, posted its biggest net profit fall in six years in 2014 as a slowing economy reduced power consumption.

Datang will likely see pressure on its bottomline in 2015 as China's growth is expected to slow to about 7 percent, but the firm's asset restructuring could provide some support after it agreed last year to sell its loss-making coal-to-chemical business.

Net profit fell 42.1 percent to 1.8 billion yuan ($289 million), Datang said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Wednesday, marking the biggest drop in net profit since 2008 when it decreased by more than 80 percent.

Datang's result came after the stock market closed. Its Shanghai-traded shares closed 1.3 percent, lagging the main Shanghai composite index's 2.1 percent rise. Its Hong Kong-listed shares closed unchanged, underperforming the main Hang Seng index's 0.9 percent gain.

($1 = 6.2289 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meg Shen and Christina Lo; editing by David Clarke)