Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 25 Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net loss of 111.36 million yuan ($17.82 million) versus net loss at 119.59 million yuan previous year
* says plans to invest 564.55 million yuan in building a scientific research office building in Beijing
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zet78v, link.reuters.com/but78v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)