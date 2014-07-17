July 17 Datatec Ltd

* Group has delivered a satisfactory performance over period from 1 March 2014 to 30 June 2014

* Group revenues are higher than those for four months ended 30 June 2013

* Logicalis is experiencing a slow-down in trading, most of which was anticipated as part of FIFA World Cup in Brazil

* Slow-down at Logicalis' Brazil unit is expected to impact group earnings at half-year reporting stage