Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 15 Datatec Ltd
* Group revenue up 8% to $3,0 billion (H1 FY14: $2,8 billion)
* Underlying* EPS 18,2 US cents (h1 fy14: 19,2 us cents) for six months ended 31 August 2014
* Interim distribution maintained at 8 US cents per share (H1 FY14: 8 us cents)
* No change to group's full-year forecast of revenues above $6 billion and underlying* EPS of more than 40 US cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)