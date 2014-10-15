Oct 15 Datatec Ltd

* Group revenue up 8% to $3,0 billion (H1 FY14: $2,8 billion)

* Underlying* EPS 18,2 US cents (h1 fy14: 19,2 us cents) for six months ended 31 August 2014

* Interim distribution maintained at 8 US cents per share (H1 FY14: 8 us cents)

* No change to group's full-year forecast of revenues above $6 billion and underlying* EPS of more than 40 US cents