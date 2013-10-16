Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 Datatec Ltd : * Says H1 group revenue $2.77 billion from $2.62 billion a year ago * H1 headline earnings per share 18.2 US cents from 20.7 US cents a year ago * Maintains interim dividend at 8 US cents per share * Says cautious outlook for second half of FY 2014 in light of westcons
performance * Revises 2014 financial year forecast with revenue now seen between $5.6 and
$5.8 billion
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)