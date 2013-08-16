By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Aug 16 In the world of dating, there
is one common assumption: That a fancy car, a pricey dress, and
a willingness to splurge are all things that will help you
impress and snare your ideal partner.
"You would think that spending would be more attractive,
because things like flashy watches or purses are so visible,"
says Jenny Olson, a PhD candidate at the University of
Michigan's Ross School of Business and co-author of the working
paper, "A Penny Saved is a Partner Earned: The Romantic Appeal
of Savers".
"Those things can also be perceived as wasteful and lacking
in self-control," says Olson. "And self-control is a very
desirable quality in a potential mate."
In fact, when Olson ran an experiment where participants had
to evaluate dating profiles, savers were deemed the better
catches. On a scale of 1-7, savers ranked roughly at 5 in terms
of attractiveness, while spenders lagged behind at 4.
That jibes with similar findings elsewhere. New York Times
money columnist Ron Lieber once asked the dating site
eHarmony to dig through its 30 million matches made in July
2010, and found that users who labeled themselves as savers
rather than spenders were contacted 25 percent more by potential
mates.
So what is behind the allure of the Sexy Saver?
Allison Markin thinks she knows the answer. The
wine-industry marketer from Penticton, British Columbia, has
been dating a fine fellow for about nine months now.
He is a successful entrepreneur who has sold multiple
businesses, and does not have to worry about money anymore. His
inclination is still to save it - and that suits her just fine.
"I don't think anybody wants to be with someone who might
blow through all their cash," says Markin, 41. "You don't have
to constantly be worrying, 'What happens if they spent all their
money?' So I would agree that savers are more attractive, when
it comes to future planning."
And that is the critical distinction. Indeed, Olson's
research has found that in the short term, savers do not have a
big leg up over spenders in attractiveness. It is over the long
term that the advantage really kicks in.
"If you are talking about a short-term fling, it does not
really matter what your partner's spending habits are," says
Olson. "But over the long term, it becomes a question of
self-control: Can your potential partner take care of themselves
and inhibit their bad impulses, in terms of money, of diet, of
exercise? Those things matter."
Incidentally, the proof in the pudding is Olson herself. Her
husband is a definite saver, she says.
"It is natural selection at play in choosing a mate," says
Dr. Brad Klontz, co-author of Mind Over Money and a financial
psychologist in Kauai, Hawaii. "Saving behaviors hint at the
potential to create a more financially secure household unit.
With that comes significant benefits to one's offspring and
overall quality of life.
"Apparently, to our animal brain - which is focused on
optimizing the chances of offspring survival and success -
saving is sexy."
One caveat: Many people have to come to suspect this. And so
they fudge the truth on their public profiles, making it
difficult for daters to figure out what is true and what is not.
When Olson asked respondents to a private questionnaire
whether they were savers or spenders, the split was an even
50/50. But when she asked those people to set up dating
profiles, knowing the information would be public, a much higher
percentage of people suddenly claimed they were savers.
"People have an intuition that saving is an attractive
thing," she says. "Be careful that your potential partner might
be lying about their financial attitudes - just like they might
be lying about their height or weight."
Of course, do not go too far in the direction of saving, and
become a maddening penny-pincher. While a general propensity for
saving is an appealing thing to potential partners, being a
tightwad definitely is not.
That is why Markin, the wine-industry marketer, would be
okay if her partner surprised her with a trip to California's
Napa Valley (hint, hint). "I like him to mix it up," she admits.
"I do like that he is a saver. But the romantic side of me
wishes he would splurge on me -- just a little bit."