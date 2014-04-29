BEIJING, April 29 Shares in Datong Coal Industry
Co Ltd jumped 10 percent in Shanghai, their biggest
one-day gain in nine months, after the company reported a
first-quarter profit.
Datong Coal posted on Monday a 1.04 billion yuan ($166.32
million) profit in the first quarter.
The company reported a net loss of 1.4 billion yuan last
year, hit by sharp falls in thermal coal prices. Datong Coal,
which focuses on coal mining, washing, processing and
distribution, had a 62.6 million yuan profit in 2012.
($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Ryan Woo)