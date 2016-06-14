Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ZURICH, June 14 Daetwyler Holding AG said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Premier Farnell Plc in an all-cash offer that valued the British electronic component distributor at just over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion).
Altdorf, Switzerland-based Daetwyler, which distributes more than 500,000 electronics products under brands like Nedis, said the two companies had complementary product ranges and geographic footprints. The combination would create a group with combined revenues of 2.5 billion francs, Daetwyler said.
The two companies have agreed on the terms of the all-cash offer, with Daetwyler agreeing to pay each Premier Farnell shareholder 165 pence in cash per share. The deal values the entire share capital of Premier Farnell at approximately 848 million francs with an enterprise value of 1.09 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9636 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
