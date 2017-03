Jan 23 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014 unaudited net revenue declined by 9.4 pct to 1,251.9 million Swiss francs ($1.44 billion) (previous year 1,382.0 million Swiss francs)

* Says for FY 2014 in EBIT margin terms is assuming that will exceed the lower limit of the target band of 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/1y68uCY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8718 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)