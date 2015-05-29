SEOUL May 29 Shares of Daum Kakao Corp
jumped as much as 10 percent in Friday trade to a
six-week high after the South Korean messaging app operator
acquired social networking service assets from U.S.-based Path
Inc.
Daum Kakao, operator of KakaoTalk, said it will acquire
Path, a social networking service with 10 million monthly active
users, as well as messaging app Path Talk to strengthen its
presence in Indonesia. Daum Kakao declined to disclose how much
it is paying for the deal.
Daum Kakao shares rose as high as 118,100 won, its highest
intraday level since April 17.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)