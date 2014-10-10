Oct 10 Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc rose as much as 13 percent in their market debut on Friday, valuing the restaurant and arcade chain at just over $700 million.

The initial public offering raised about $94 million, after the shares were priced at $16 per each, the low-end of the expected range of $16 to $18.

The company, controlled by private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners, sold all of the 5.88 million shares offered.

The shares opened at $17 on the Nasdaq and touched a high of $18.

Jefferies and Piper Jaffray were among the underwriters of the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore and Neha Dimri; Editing by Ted Kerr)