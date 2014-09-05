By Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Dave & Buster's Inc is
preparing to file for an initial public offering as soon as next
week, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to a
spate of restaurant chains that have gone public this year to
tap strong investor demand.
The Dallas-based restaurant and arcade chain, owned by
private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners, is working with
banks including Jefferies LLC and Piper Jaffray on the offering,
the people said.
Earlier this year, Dave & Buster's scrapped efforts to sell
itself for more than $1 billion. Reuters reported in June that
the company has revived plans for an IPO after negotiations on
an outright sale did not lead to a deal.
The people familiar with the matter asked not to be
identified because it is confidential. A spokeswoman for Oak
Hill declined to comment. Representatives for Dave & Buster's,
Jefferies and Piper Jaffray could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Founded in 1982, Dave & Buster's owns and operates 69 venues
that offer entertainment such as sports-oriented, video and
simulation games. The venues also serve food and beverages.
Dave & Buster's reported revenue of $636 million and
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) of $117 million for fiscal year 2013.
Oak Hill acquired Dave & Buster's for $570 million in May
2010.
Recent public offerings from restaurant chains have included
Zoe's Kitchen Inc, Potbelly Corp and Papa
Murphy's Holdings Inc.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)