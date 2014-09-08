Sept 8 Restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Jefferies LLC and Piper Jaffray are the lead underwriters of the IPO, the Dallas, Texas-based company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1ut9nXA)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)