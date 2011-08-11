* Q4 sales down 10 pct, no improvement in first quarter

* Outlook "extremely difficult" as shares drop 5.5 pct

* Consumers rein in spending as markets head downward

* Earnings guidance dependent on sales improving

* Two-speed economy has mining booming, retailers failing

By Miranda Maxwell

MELBOURNE, Aug 11 Australia's biggest department store, David Jones , stood by its first-half profit guidance on Thursday, but warned it is counting on a bounce in sales as yet unseen in August, with shoppers paralysed by volatile global equity markets.

After dropping 10 percent in the fourth quarter, sales at David Jones showed no improvement in the opening 10 days of the 2012 financial year, the store said. Its shares at one point were down 7 percent on Thursday.

Sales were down by 100,000 transactions in one week recently, shocking management who expected spending to pick up this half.

"It was such a significant decline in June and July that we just expected that was the worst, (but) what's happening in global financial markets has had a huge impact on sentiment, on people's shopping behaviour," said Paul Zahra, chief executive of David Jones. "It's very hard when people see their equities being slashed to actually come out and buy a dress," he said.

Australia's jobless rate jumped to an eight-month peak in July, figures showed on Thursday, while the nation's consumer confidence fell for in August for a fourth consecutive month to a two-year low.

Booming mining revenue in states such as Western Australia has not filtered through to the country's east, where rising mortgage stress and pressure from petrol and utility costs has left policymakers tackling a "two-speed" economy.

Consumers have reacted by hoarding savings and demanding deep discounting by retailers.

The central bank has acknowledged the struggles of the non-mining sectors, due in part to a strong Australian dollar and a string of interest rate hikes from late 2009 to November last year.

Customers of David Jones, which stocks international brands and luxury foods, are most sensitive to changes in housing prices and share values and to a lesser extent interest rates, Zahra told analysts by telephone.

The retailer faced an "extremely difficult" environment and said guidance for a drop of 15 percent to 20 percent in net profit for the first half of 2012 had assumed a sales rebound after July.

"We planned for some improvement and that improvement hasn't happened," Zahra said.

GUIDANCE IN JEOPARDY

The retailer's finance director, Stephen Goddard, told analysts the guidance "still stands" as the bulk of profit was made during pre-Christmas and clearance trading, not in August.

Shares in the retailer plunged last month after it said its second-half profit was set to drop by 9 percent to 12 percent and its first-half 2012 net profit could fall as much as a fifth versus a year earlier.

Analysts said even that lowered forecast may now be in jeopardy.

"The environment has become even more difficult since these projections were given," said David Spry, research manager at broker FW Holst.

"They are not seeing any improvement so far. It's early days, but that would suggest that there may be room for further negative adjustment for 2012 should sales track at the current rate or even worsen. There is risk there," he said.

The stock fell to a three-year low during Tuesday's heavy market sell-off.

David Jones had warned of an 11 percent drop in fourth-quarter sales on July 13 after an unprecedented decline in transactions. Leakage to offshore online retailers, encouraged by the strong local currency, and lower sales to tourists have also weighed on the business.

David Jones is due to report its 2011 profit results in late September.

"We've got everything working against us from an economic point of view," Zahra said. "What's being experienced domestically and internationally is what we're experiencing in store.

Zahra said it was possible sales could get even worse, but "it's not in our thinking."

Rival department store retailer Myer Holdings also described near-term conditions as challenging. Australia's largest retailer, Woolworths Ltd , said retailers should prepare for a tough year as there was no good news on the horizon that might change the saving and spending habits of consumers.

A number of Australian retailers have failed this year, including clothing and footwear retailer Colorado Group, women's clothing group Bettino Liano, and Borders bookstores. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Matt Driskill)