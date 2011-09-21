* 2011 year profit meets guidance; first-quarter sales seen down 10 pct

* First-half profit guidance for fall of up to 20% maintained

* Management to reveal strategic plan (Adds CEO, analyst comment)

MELBOURNE, Sept 21 David Jones , Australia's biggest department store, said first-quarter sales would likely drop around 10 percent, more than it expected, though Christmas trading and summer sales should ensure it still meets its profit guidance.

"Despite first quarter sales being below our expectations we reaffirm our first half net profit guidance," Chief Executive Paul Zahra said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The majority of our company's profit in the first half of the financial year is generated in the second quarter due to Christmas and clearance trading," Zahra said.

The company earlier predicted first-half profit would fall between 15 percent and 20 percent compared to a year earlier.

"Really nothing much has changed. The first quarter has been quite weak and they are putting their faith on some improvement coming through there. That remains to be seen," said David Spry, analyst at F.W. Holst.

Second-half sales would still fall but would improve on the previous six months or so, David Jones predicted.

Forecasts from Australian retailers are for tepid growth at best in the current year household caution is forcing retailers to make deep discounts.

David Jones rival Myer has warned its profit could fall as much as 10 percent this year while Pacific Brands also expects earnings to fall in 2012.

David Jones said net profit fell 1.5 percent to A$168.1 million ($173 million) in the 12 months to July 30 in line with its most recent guidance.

David Jones said management is developing a strategic plan for 2013-2016 as it works on ways to "generate sales in ways other than through constant discounting" and it would also update the market in relation to the longer term outlook for its Financial Services business.

City Index analyst Peter Esho said this could mean some type of divestment or capital release with capital invested elsewhere.

"The result does have several hints of possible upside," said Peter Esho, analyst at City Index.

"With the chances of an interest rate decline before Christmas growing, there could be a big turnaround towards the end of the (calendar) year where the majority of earnings for a business like David Jones are generated," he said.

($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)