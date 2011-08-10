MELBOURNE Aug 11 Australia's top department store David Jones posted a 10 percent fall in fourth-quarter like-for-like sales and said the first quarter of the new financial year had shown no improvement, putting its 2012 earnings guidance in jeopardy.

David Jones said its earlier earnings guidance for a decline of 15 percent to 20 percent in first half 2012 net profit was based on an improvement on fourth quarter sales that had so far failed to materialise.

"It was based on the assumption that there would be an improvement," the retailer said, adding that the outlook remained difficult and challenging.

David Jones had warned of an 11 percent drop in fourth quarter sales on July 13 after what it said was an "unprecedented" decline in transactions.

Last month, David Jones shares plunged after it said its second-half profit was set to drop by 9 percent to 12 percent and its first-half 2012 net profit would fall 15-20 percent versus a year earlier. .

Australian consumer confidence fell for a fourth straight month in August to hit a two-year low. See . (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)