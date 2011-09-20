Sept 21 David Jones , Australia's
biggest department store, reported net profit in line with its
guidance on Wednesday and stood by its forecast for the current
six-month period.
First-quarter sales were likely to be down around 10
percent, David Jones said, below management expectations.
David Jones said net profit fell 1.5 percent to A$168.1
million ($173 million) in the 12 months to July 30.
The company had forecast a profit of A167.7 million to
A$169.7 million.
David Jones stood by its previous forecast for a fall in
first-half 2012 net profit of between 15 percent and 20 percent
versus a year earlier.
($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)