Sept 21 David Jones , Australia's biggest department store, reported net profit in line with its guidance on Wednesday and stood by its forecast for the current six-month period.

First-quarter sales were likely to be down around 10 percent, David Jones said, below management expectations.

David Jones said net profit fell 1.5 percent to A$168.1 million ($173 million) in the 12 months to July 30.

The company had forecast a profit of A167.7 million to A$169.7 million.

David Jones stood by its previous forecast for a fall in first-half 2012 net profit of between 15 percent and 20 percent versus a year earlier. ($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)