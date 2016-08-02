UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Aug 2 Italy's Davide Campari, the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, reported a 1.8 percent fall in first-half sales to 744 million euros ($833 million), as currency swings impacted negatively on revenues.
* H1 sales excluding currency impacts and M&A deals were up 5 percent
* Organic sales for the group's top five brands rose 9 percent
* Currency swing negative impact on sales was equal to 4.2 percent
* Operating profit (EBIT) excluding one-off items rose 5.6 percent to 146.4 million euros in the first half
* Operating profit margin was 19.7 percent in the first half
* "Looking at the remainder the year, the outlook shared at the beginning of the year remains broadly unchanged," CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement
* "In the second half of 2016 we will benefit from the positive effects of integration of the Grand Marnier business," the Campari CEO said
* Shares in Campari turned positive and were up 1 percent after results with analysts cheering the positive performance of organic sales ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources