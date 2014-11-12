MILAN Nov 12 Italian drinks maker Campari on Wednesday reported a 2.8 percent fall in nine-month core profit excluding one-off items to 222.7 million euros ($277.6 million).

The maker of the eponymous bitter, red aperitif said sales had risen 0.8 percent in the period, while so-called organic growth - or growth excluding acquisitions - was up 3.1 percent.

Campari, the world's sixth-largest player in the premium spirits industry, said it was exiting a third-party, still-wine business to focus more on its own high-margin brands. (1 US dollar = 0.8028 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia. editing by Steve Scherer)