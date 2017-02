SYDNEY, July 2 Australia's No.2 department store chain David Jones fell as much as 16.4 percent on Monday after a virtually unknown UK private equity fund withdrew an A$1.65 billion ($1.69 billion) takeover offer.

At 0552 GMT, David Jones shares were trading 13.1 percent lower at A$2.24. The shares ended at A$2.26 on Thursday before the offer was revealed. ($1 = 0.9756 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ryan Woo)