* Like-for-like Q2 sales down 2.4 pct

* Total Q2 sales down 3.1 pct

* CEO sees challenging retail conditions in 2012

* Reaffirms H1 earnings guidance of 15-20 pct fall (Adds CEO comment)

MELBOURNE, Feb 23 David Jones, Australia's No.2 department store chain, said second-quarter like-for-like sales fell 2.4 percent and it expects current challenging retail conditions to continue through calendar 2012.

While still down on a year earlier, sales had improved in December and January from previous month and David Jones reaffirmed guidance for a fall in first-half profit of between 15 and 20 percent from a year earlier

"While our sales performance this quarter reflects the continuing challenging retail environment, there has been improvement," David Jones Chief Executive Paul Zahra said.

"Trading conditions continue to reflect the uncertainty in the macro-economic environment with conservative consumer shopping continuing and no material signs that this is changing," he said.

The non-mining sectors of Australia's economy are struggling under a strong currency, relatively high interest rates, falling home and share values and indebted consumers.

Australia's biggest department store chain, Myer Holdings , has said its annual net profit was likely to fall as much as 10 percent.

David Jones said total second quarter sales, including new stores, fell 3.1 percent to A$598.5 million ($636.6 million), compared with A$617.6 million a year earlier.

January sales had been tracking a similar trend.

The retailer had previously warned October and November sales were down on the year-ago period despite improving from the first quarter, when core sales fell 11 percent.

Shares in David Jones closed Wednesday at A$2.57, down from over A$4.50 a year ago. ($1 = 0.9402 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)