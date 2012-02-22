* Like-for-like Q2 sales down 2.4 pct
* Total Q2 sales down 3.1 pct
* CEO sees challenging retail conditions in 2012
* Reaffirms H1 earnings guidance of 15-20 pct fall
MELBOURNE, Feb 23 David Jones,
Australia's No.2 department store chain, said second-quarter
like-for-like sales fell 2.4 percent and it expects current
challenging retail conditions to continue through calendar 2012.
While still down on a year earlier, sales had improved in
December and January from previous month and David Jones
reaffirmed guidance for a fall in first-half profit of between
15 and 20 percent from a year earlier
"While our sales performance this quarter reflects the
continuing challenging retail environment, there has been
improvement," David Jones Chief Executive Paul Zahra said.
"Trading conditions continue to reflect the uncertainty in
the macro-economic environment with conservative consumer
shopping continuing and no material signs that this is
changing," he said.
The non-mining sectors of Australia's economy are struggling
under a strong currency, relatively high interest rates, falling
home and share values and indebted consumers.
Australia's biggest department store chain, Myer Holdings
, has said its annual net profit was likely to fall as
much as 10 percent.
David Jones said total second quarter sales, including new
stores, fell 3.1 percent to A$598.5 million ($636.6 million),
compared with A$617.6 million a year earlier.
January sales had been tracking a similar trend.
The retailer had previously warned October and November
sales were down on the year-ago period despite improving from
the first quarter, when core sales fell 11 percent.
Shares in David Jones closed Wednesday at A$2.57, down from
over A$4.50 a year ago.
($1 = 0.9402 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)