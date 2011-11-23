Nov 24 Australia's second-largest department store retailer, David Jones Ltd, reported an 11 percent fall in first-quarter like-for-like sales on Thursday but said it saw some improvement in trading in October.

"Whilst trading improved in October and November 2011, it continues to be negative on last year," said David Jones Chief Executive Paul Zahra.

David Jones had flagged in September that first-quarter sales would likely drop around 10 percent, though it said Christmas trading and summer sales should still ensure it meets its guidance for a fall in first-half profit of between 15 and 20 percent from a year earlier.

That guidance was reaffirmed on Thursday.

Sales fell to A$414.3 million ($401.29 million) in the three months to Oct. 29.

Earlier this month, Australia's biggest department store chain, Myer Holdings, said same-store sales fell 5.1 percent in the first quarter and reiterated annual net profit was likely to fall as much as 10 percent. ($1 = 1.0324 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)