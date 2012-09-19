MELBOURNE, Sept 19 David Jones Ltd, Australia's No. 2 department store chain, is not planning on selling properties despite undertaking a review into the value of its real estate holdings.

"It is not our intention to sell these buildings," Brad Soller, chief financial officer at David Jones, told analysts on Wednesday.

"The principal point of today's presentation is actually to just give more detail as to the worth of those properties," he said. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)