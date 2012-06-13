* Underlying sales rise 0.2 pct
* Asia sales offset impact of strong Swiss franc
ZURICH, June 13 Oettinger Davidoff Group, the
world's biggest premium cigar maker, reported slightly higher
full-year sales driven by growing demand from Asia and the
United States.
"Asia is growing strongly, as did our single biggest market,
the U.S., while Europe, with the exception of Spain, held up
well," a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The Basel-based family owned group, which makes Davidoff,
AVO, Camacho, Griffin's, Zino and Winston Churchill cigars, said
that while the number of cigars it manufactured at its factories
in the Dominican Republic rose by 6.8 percent, sales in Swiss
francs fell 2.3 percent to 1.29 billion Swiss francs ($1.34
billion) as the strength of the currency took its toll.
Chief executive Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard said that, with
production volumes totalling 34.4 million cigars, the group
managed to hold on to a respectable market share - nearly 7
percent - in a global market estimated at less than 500 million
pieces.
"We are very pleased with results achieved in a market which
becomes regionally more and more regulated," he said in a
full-year trading update.
Because of tighter anti-smoking legislation, smokers
increasingly prefer shorter cigars and tend to smoke outside
more during the warm summer months.
While Davidoff, like other Swiss companies, is suffering
from the strength of the Swiss franc, the negative effect was
balanced by strong demand from Asia, the company said.
The world's four biggest cigarette groups, Philip Morris
, British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco
and Imperial Tobacco, have been expanding into
emerging markets and increasing prices to offset declining
smoking levels in many mature markets.
($1 = 0.9640 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson; Editing by David Goodman)