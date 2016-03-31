By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, March 31
Management, the approximately $25 billion hedge fund firm in New
York, has hired Eric Sacks as chief financial officer, according
to a March 29 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Sacks replaces Rich Chase at Davidson Kempner. Chase joined
$5.9 billion Solus Alternative Asset Management as CFO earlier
in March.
Sacks was previously CFO of $15 billion Anchorage Capital
Group, another New York-based hedge fund manager. Eric
Rosenberg, until recently the CFO of the Blackstone Group's
$79.1 billion GSO Capital Partners credit investing unit, is set
to join Anchorage in April as CFO, according to a person
familiar with the situation.
The person asked not to be identified because the move is
not yet public. Spokesmen for Davidson Kempner and Anchorage
said the firms had no comment. Blackstone and Solus did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Andrew Hay)